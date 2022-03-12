UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,636 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Vontier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vontier by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,609,000 after purchasing an additional 136,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

