UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

