UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $9.09 Million Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STER stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

