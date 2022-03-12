UBS Group AG Buys 159,369 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 675,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 607,919 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

