UBS Group AG Has $4.93 Million Stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period.

DTEC stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

