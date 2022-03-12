UBS Group AG Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1,253.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 14.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.31 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.