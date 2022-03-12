UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 251.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.