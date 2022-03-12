UBS Group AG Sells 4,350 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE AN opened at $110.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.