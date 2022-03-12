UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €191.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €191.00 ($207.61) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.69 ($198.58).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.90. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

