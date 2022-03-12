UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $646,203. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

