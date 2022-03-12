Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

UMICY opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

