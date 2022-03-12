Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $268.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 11% year over year in 2021) as economic activities pick up the pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, Union Pacific's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $261.52 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

