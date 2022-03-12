Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $268.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 11% year over year in 2021) as economic activities pick up the pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, Union Pacific's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.”

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $261.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47. The company has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

