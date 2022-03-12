Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.43 ($38.51).

UN01 stock opened at €20.48 ($22.26) on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

