United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 3,988 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $79.30. 7,230,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.