United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $16.45 on Friday, hitting $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.