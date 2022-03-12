United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $26.94. 3,753,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

