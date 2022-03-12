United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.54. 7,975,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

