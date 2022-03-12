United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 10,823 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 204,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375,539. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

