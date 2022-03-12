United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $502.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

