United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 45,762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

