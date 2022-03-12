Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,099. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.