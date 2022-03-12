Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. Upwork has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

