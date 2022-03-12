Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

