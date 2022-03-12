UREEQA (URQA) One Day Volume Tops $52,978.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.50 million and $52,978.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.06 or 0.06619266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.58 or 1.00136788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041904 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

