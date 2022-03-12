US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $71,801,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

