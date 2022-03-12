US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCLE stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
About US Nuclear (Get Rating)
