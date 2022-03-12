US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCLE stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

