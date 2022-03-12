Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

