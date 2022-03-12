Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of VALN opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Valneva has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Valneva (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
