Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 609,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,455. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

