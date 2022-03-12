Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 69,144 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.