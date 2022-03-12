Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 297,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 21,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

