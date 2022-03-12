Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.96 and a 12 month high of $220.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

