Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.82.

