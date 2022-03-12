Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

