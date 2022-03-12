Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.33 and last traded at $80.37. Approximately 7,883,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,089,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

