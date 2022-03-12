VeChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $180.42 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, VeChain has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $180.42 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008082 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.