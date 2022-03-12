Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $404.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.