Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $404.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.