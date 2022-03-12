Velas Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $501.44 million and $9.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,273,071,333 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

