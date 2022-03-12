VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VEON by 589.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

