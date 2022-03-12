Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 359,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,724. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

