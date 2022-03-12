Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Up 4.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 7,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Specifically, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,328 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

