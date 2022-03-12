Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

VBTX opened at $40.30 on Friday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,815 shares of company stock worth $563,080 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritex by 144.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 16.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth $374,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth $200,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

