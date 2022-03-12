Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

