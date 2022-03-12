Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,458. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vertiv by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

