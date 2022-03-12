ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $36.31 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 71,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

