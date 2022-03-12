Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

VSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

