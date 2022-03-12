VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,295. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.