VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CID)

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period.

