VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on March 15th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $68.45. 151,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

